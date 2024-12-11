A local councillor has raised concern over an area of Castlebar, where power outages have become very common, and homes are sometimes left a number of days before power is restored.

Councillor Ger Deere says about 30 homes in the Derryharve/Tullycommons area, where power goes out frequently.

He says for the elderly people in the area and those with young families, they are often faced with power outages and upgrades by ESB networks are needed to ensure this doesn't remain a constant issue.

Councillor Deere says that while the weekend's weather event was unprecedented and power outages couldn't be prevented, more needs to be done to address this issue in Castlebar as we face an increasing number of storms year on year.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan.