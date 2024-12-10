The leader of the Labour party has met individually with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Ivana Bacik provided each leader with Labour's policy proposals, as well as manifesto committments on issues including housing, workers rights and disability services.



The party will hold a parliamentary meeting on Friday, where it says it will consider the outcome of today's meetings with Micheál Martin and Simon Harris.



Meanwhile, the deputy leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, Jack Chambers and Helen McEntee, will meet this evening to discuss the groundwork for coalition negotiations.