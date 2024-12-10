Castlebar based Fine Gael cllr Cyril Burke has ruled himself out of the running for the upcoming Seanad Election.

This comes amid speculation that Senator Paddy Burke may not be seeking election on this occasion and that Cyril, his brother, would seek the position.

Cllr Burke has told Midwest News that he has opted to “concentrate on looking after the constituents who elected him in recent local elections”.

He says he also wants to concentrate on his new business venture at Linenhall Street, ‘DNG Cyril Burke’, which opened two years ago.

Cllr Burke told Midwest News:

“Business is going very well and the property market is bouyant at the moment.

“There are a lot of plans in the process for badly needed housing developments in this area which I would like to play my part in delivering them for the people of the Castlebar Municipal District.”