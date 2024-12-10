At yesterday’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, sales were approved for two significant buildings in the county town.

The former Imperial Hotel, and the adjoining Glenpark building, was sold to PJ Staid and Joe Egan, to develop a 44 bedroom hotel.

Part of the Castlebar Military Barracks is also being sold, to accommodate a state of the art College of Education and Training.

The sales, according to local cllr Cyril Burke, are a “great news story for Castlebar”.

He says that Mayo County Council, who bought the Imperial Hotel 14 years ago, sought expressions of interests from parties looking to run it as a ‘boutique hotel’.

Fine Gael Cllr Burke has been describing the process of the sale following these expression of interest to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: