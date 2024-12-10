A local councillor has called for a 'Council for the West' to be set up, which would use the expertise of retiring politicians along with retired businesspeople.

Cathaoirleach of the Claremorris/Swinford MD Damien Ryan has proposed the formation of a forum, which would see a mix of both retired politicians and businesspeople that would be able to help with the challenges faced across the region.

It comes following the recent retirements of high profile TD's in the region, including Mayo's Michael Ring and Galway East's Eamon O Cuiv.

Cathaoirleach Ryan believes it would be a huge loss for their expertise to fade following their retirement, and a forum such as this would allow them to pass on their knowledge, while helping advance the west and north west region, which is seen as a lagging region.

He has been giving more details on his proposal to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...