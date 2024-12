Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident on the Tuam Road, Galway City.

The incident took place near to the Riverside Commercial Estate.

A section of the area has been cordoned off by tape and a tent has also been put up.

A number of Gardaí are currently at the scene, and pedestrians and drivers are being directed away from the area as a section of the footpath is also sectioned off.

No further information is available at this time.