Mayo native Sally Rooney has been listed among the top 25 most influential women of 2024.

The Financial Times released the list in recent days, celebrating ‘the women remaking the world we live in today’.

The Castlebar author is joined on the unranked list by Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, artist Taylor Swift and president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Sally Rooney achieved international success with her series Normal People, with her most recent publication Intermezzo hitting the shelves last September.