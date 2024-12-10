An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to a private wind farm and interconnected hydrogen plant, located in the area of the Mayo/Sligo border.

Mercury Renewables have been awarded the planning permission, to construct a site with 13 wind turbines which will generate 78 MW of power, with a 110kV substation at Carrowleagh, Bonniconlon, and a hydrogen plant which will generate 80 MW at Curraun, Castleconnor.

An underground grid link of 6.7km is also included in the planning.

The planning application became the subject of many observations by those living and farming in the local area during two periods of statutory consultation.

Among the most highlighted observations were the opinions that the proposed site was in an inappropriate location, with locals also taking issue with the construction period and the ongoing operation of the facility.

Despite this, senior planning inspector with An Bord Pleanála Mary MacMahon recommended granting planning permission, subject to conditions.

Along with meeting climate goals, Ms. MacMahon stated that the proposed development would not pose the risk of serious injury to visual or residential amenity, and would be acceptable in terms of traffic impacts while being in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

In light of this, An Bord Pleanála agreed with the inspector and planning permission has been granted.

