The majority of homes, farms and businesses across County Mayo have got their power back following Storm Darragh’s destruction over the weekend.

At its peak, roughly 375,000 customers were affected by power outages, and ESB Networks reported yesterday evening that the figure was brought down to around 20,000.

ESB Networks welcomed crews from French counterparts Enedis yesterday at Rosslare Europort, who arrived to assist with power restoration in the aftermath of the storm.

Locally, the vast majority of West, North and South Mayo have power back this morning.

East Mayo still has a number of outages, mainly in Ballyhaunis and the surrounding areas, which carries across the Roscommon border into Lisacul and Ballaghaderreen.

There are over 100 customers without power in the greater Ballyhaunis area, which should return later this evening (estimated restoration time is 7:00pm).

Customers in Ballaghaderreen, Lisacul and surrounding areas may have no power until tomorrow night.

Areas of North and East Sligo continue to suffer from power outages, while Roscommon particularly Leitrim have a number of faults reported.

More information on the restoration of power in your area can be found on www.powercheck.esbnetworks.ie