The father of Yousef Palani, who murdered two men in Sligo, has been granted permission from the High Court to proceed with a case against the State’s decision to put a halt to his jobseeker’s and disability allowance.

An official appeal is being taken by Juma Palani against the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) as well as the chief appeals officer, the Minister for Social Protection, the Minister for Justice, Ireland and the Attorney General.

Mr. Palani (senior) claims that there is no evidence to support an assertion that he engaged in criminal activity.

Yousef Palani is currently serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of two gay men, Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt, and for stabbing Anthony Burke in the eye with a kitchen knife, over a four day period in Sligo in 2022.

The Iranian native was 23 at the time of sentencing, in October last year.

At the High Court yesterday, Ms Justice Mary Rose Geraghty granted permission for the review of the State’s decision to halt his allowances, and adjourned the matter until January.

(pic credit to Newstalk)