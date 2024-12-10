The deputy leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will meet this evening to discuss the process of engagement of the talks for a Programme for Government.

After that, the parties' negotiation teams will then discuss the challenges facing the country.

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Jack Chambers and his Fine Gael counterpart Helen McEntee will head up their respective negotiation teams as they sit down together for the first time later.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael leader Simon Harris will continue to meet with Independents, after holding talks with the likes of Gillian Toole and Galway's Sean Canney yesterday.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik will hold a meeting with Fianna Fáil leader and Tánaiste Micheál Martin at lunchtime.

The Social Democrats are to hold a meeting of its parliamentary party this morning, as it attempts to formulate its next moves.

However at this stage with Labour and the Social Democrats being left out of the room as talks get underway, it very much like the two big parties are aiming for a deal with Independents.

Despite all the major movements to come, it's still expected that we won't get a Government until January.

