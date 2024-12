As part of an ongoing Road Safety Campaign to prevent and detect bad driving behaviour, Ballina Gardaí are conducting a series of patrols and checkpoints.

Yesterday morning, a driver was detected travelling at a speed of 105km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The driver was issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice, and received 3 Penalty Points.

An Garda Síochána Mayo have reiterated that driving at this speed is ‘NOT ACCEPTABLE’ and urge motorists to drive safely and within the speed limits.