Taoiseach Simon Harris is today meeting with a group of Independents, on the possibility of them joining to create a strong coalition with Fianna Fáil.

The Fine Gael leader is expected to meet eight TDs in the coming days, having already held meetings and phone calls with various successful election candidates.

According to the Irish Independent, a group led by Independent TD Michael Lowry has emerged as the preferred league of Independents for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to do business with .

The Tipperary TD is joined in the group by local TDs Sean Canney (Galway East), Noel Grealish (Galway West) and Marian Harkin (Sligo Leitrim).

Deputies Verona Murphy (Wexford), Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran (Longford Westmeath), Barry Heneghan (Dublin Bay North) and Gillian Toole (Meath East) are also included.

Aontú members Peadar Tóibín (Meath West) and Paul Lawless (who claimed the fifth seat in Mayo) have also reportedly joined the technical group in order to avail of Dáil speaking time.

Both Simon Harris and Mícheál Martin spoke with Labour leader Ivana Bacik earlier today on the prospect of a coalition.

Despite an apparent ramping up of discussions, it's still unlikely a government will be in place for the return of the Dáil on December 18.

If the group of Independents and Aontú were to join Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, this would see four Mayo TDs in the coalition - Alan Dillon (FG), Kiera Keogh (FG), Dara Calleary (FF) and Paul Lawless (AON).