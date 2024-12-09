Uisce Éireann is continuing efforts to restore normal water supply to customers across County Roscommon today.

This follows widespread service disruptions in the county caused by the impact of Storm Darragh over the weekend.

Following the restoration of electricity last night, normal supply is returning today to customers on the Arigna Regional Public Water Supply Scheme in North Roscommon and to customers on the Ballinlough/Granlahan Public Water Supply Scheme in West Roscommon.

As the network refills and supplies return throughout the day, customers served by these two schemes may experience intermittent disruption or low water pressure.

Customers on the Castlerea Regional Public Water Supply Scheme are also continuing to experience water outages and low pressure today. Electricity has been restored to the Mullaghdooey reservoir site and the network is continuing to recharge after some difficulties were experienced in operations yesterday.

Uisce Éireann crews are also working this afternoon to locate and repair a significant leak near Enfield which when resolved will result in improved water pressure for customers in the area.

Although power has been restored at Rockingham Spring Plant, some customers on the Boyle/Ardcarne Regional Public Water Supply Scheme may still be experiencing water supply disruptions caused by continuing power outages at reservoirs on the scheme. These recurring outages overnight have resulted in reduced production and a delay in the restoration of a normal supply.

Meanwhile, customers on the North East Regional Public Water Supply Scheme may also be experiencing water outages and/or low pressure today. Areas impacted include Elphin, Strokestown, Roosky, Scramoge, Ballyleague, Kilmore, Ballyfeeney, Termonbarry and surrounding areas.

Electrical power has not yet been restored at the water treatment plant. As an interim measure, generators are in use which has resulted in the plant operating at reduced capacity. Low reservoir levels are leading to intermittent and reduced pressures across the scheme, particularly areas on the periphery of the network.

Alternative water supplies are located at:

Kilglass GAA grounds, Knockhall

St. Barry’s GAA grounds, Termonbarry

Elphin water tower

Ballyleague Church carpark

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from tankers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure. The supplies will remain in place until water has returned to all customers.

Uisce Éireann’s Ger Greally assured customers that Uisce Éireann is working to return the water supply to normal levels as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime, customers are urged to conserve water where possible in order to protect supply while the outages are resolved.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For further updates, visit the service and supply section of www.water.ie.

Uisce Éireann has also launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie.