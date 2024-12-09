Water is returning to homes and businesses in Erris following a power outage at the local water treatment plant.

Uisce Éireann customers in Bellacorrick, Kennagh, Ballyglass, Glenamoy, Inver, Doohoma and Geesala experienced low pressure or a disruption to their supply earlier this morning.

The power supply has returned and Uisce Éireann crews are working to recharge the network and return a full water supply to all customers as quickly as possible.

Uisce Éireann’s Colette Scahill urged customers to continue to conserve water as the network recharges to protect the supply.

“Water is returning to our customers who were affected but it can take three to four hours for the network to fully recharge and it may even take longer for customers on higher ground or on the periphery of the network. We understand the inconvenience of an unplanned outage and thank our customers for their patience.”

For simple ways to conserve water, check out the Uisce Éireann conservation calculator (www.water.ie/calculator) which can help people work out how much water they are currently using and how they can conserve even more.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For further updates, visit the service and supply section of www.water.ie

Uisce Éireann has also launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie.