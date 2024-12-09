Tributes are being paid to the late Tommy Higgins of Claremorris, who passed away over the weekend.

Tommy was a dedicated entrepreneur in the town.

Alongside his wife Kathleen, he helped to establish the Green Stores, the Dalton Inn and supported numerous other local businesses.

Kean’s Claremorris posted to social media earlier today, saying that Tommy’s ‘passion for business was unmatched, and much of the spirit of our business can be attributed to him’.

Claremorris Swimming Club have also offered their condolences on social media, citing Tommy as one of the ‘originals’ who ‘helped transport the famous mermaid pool to Claremorris 55 years ago’.

Tommy Higgins passed away peacefully on Saturday, after a short illness at the Mayo Hospice.

He is survived by his daughters Florence (Devane), Betty (Murphy), Catherine (Langan), Patricia (Kean), Nicola (Lally), sons Jerry & Karl, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

He will repose at Gilligan’s Funeral Home, Claremorris tomorrow (Tuesday) from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 2:00pm at St. Colman’s Church, Claremorris followed by burial in Ballinasmalla Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

(photo credit to Kean's Claremorris)