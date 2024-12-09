Details

A Sligo councillor doesn't believe that the RSA's plan to introduce a speeding awareness course will do any good.

Councillor Marie Casserly says that more should be invested in education before people begin driving to warn them of the implications of breaking the rules of the road.

The RSA wants to introduce a scheme where drivers would have the choice between penalty points or a speeding awareness course following their first offence.

She says that the idea of that kind of course may be more effective for repeat offenders rather than those caught speeding for the first time.

Councillor Casserly believes people need to be aware of the implication that penalty points would have on the cost of insurance.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....

