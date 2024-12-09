Uisce Éireann is calling on customers in Erris to conserve water due to a power outage at Belmullet Water Treatment Plant affecting operations.

Homes and businesses in Bellacorrick, Kennagh, Ballyglass, Glenamoy, Inver, Doohoma and Geesala are experiencing low pressure or a disruption to their supply this morning.

Customers in Belmullet Town and Bangor Erris are expected to be affected if power is not restored shortly.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.