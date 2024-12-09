Mayo IFA are holding an open public meeting this evening on the ongoing concern of dog control and the practise of lurching in the South Mayo/North Galway area.
Local representatives have been invited to the meeting, along with members of An Garda Siochana to hear the views of land owners in the area.
The meeting gets underway at 8:30pm this evening in the Roundfort Community Centre.
John Lynskey is the Mayo IFA Chairman.
