Consumers will spend more this Christmas compared to last year, according to new research.



The findings from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission reveal that the cost of an Irish Christmas has risen by 14 percent, to an average of one thousand one hundred and seventy seven euro.



One in five people will borrow to pay for their spending, with the majority of those expecting to be in debt for up to three months.



The CCPC say that higher prices and pressure to buy more gifts is behind the rise.