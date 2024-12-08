A Galway man who has recently returned from Australia will run an ultra-marathon spanning 213km from Dublin to Galway next weekend to raise funds and awareness for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).

Setting out on Saturday, December 14th, Shane Feeney will take on the challenge over two days and is inspired by a close friend, Cian Moyles, who lost his father to Motor Neurone Disease (MND) this year, on the same day he welcomed his son into the world.

Shane’s goal is to honour the strength of families affected by MND and support the vital services provided by IMNDA, including home visits, equipment, and emotional support for patients.

Shane has been giving more details about the challenge to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.