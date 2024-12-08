ESB crews have resumed work this morning, to restore power to tens of thousands of homes.



The company says there's been significant damage to the network across the country following Storm Darragh, and it could be several days before supply is restored to some homes and businesses.

There are still hundreds of people without power across Mayo this morning and ESB hope to have power restored to those affected by 7pm this evening.



Elderly people left without power are being advised to stay connected to their communities.



Seán Moynihan, CEO of elderly welfare charity Alone, is concerned for vulnerable people left isolated following the storm.