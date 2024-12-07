1800 homes in the Lacken/Killala area are without power since just after 3pm this afternoon.

The estimated restoration time there is 7pm this evening.

Elsewhere, some of the bigger outages include Ballyhaunis, where over 2000 remain without power and the Claremorris/Knock area where 2000 are also without power.

Some of those areas have been without power since late last night while others had their power go this afternoon.

Customers are being advised that for the most up to date restoration time, they can log onto powercheck.ie