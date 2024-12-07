Storm Darragh has caused widespread service disruptions across Ireland, with Mayo and Donegal among the hardest-hit counties but impacts felt nationwide.

Over 35,000 broadband faults, 20,000 fixed voice and approximately 500 mobile network site outages have been registered, while ESB confirms up to 325,000 homes and businesses remain without power.

The full scale of the impact will continue to emerge over the coming days once power is restored and roadways are cleared; power generators are being deployed to impacted mobile sites.

The storm has caused extensive localised damage, particularly in the west, with downed cables, poles, and other critical infrastructure. eir is fully committed to restoring services swiftly and safely, with all available technicians working around the clock in affected areas.

We thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we address these challenges.