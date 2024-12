Over 2300 drivers were found speeding in the first week of the An Garda Síochána and RSA's Christmas Road Safety Campaign.





One driver clocked 141 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometres per hour zone on the R188 in Co. Cavan.





Over the past week, Gardaí carried out over 1300 checkpoints and 134 people have been arrested for drink or drug driving.





To date, 165 people have lost their lives in road traffic collisions on Irish roads.