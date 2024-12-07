A number of flights in and out of Ireland West Airport Knock have been cancelled or diverted this morning.

Ryanair flights this morning from London Stansted, Liverpool and London Luton have all been diverted to Dublin, while the flight from Tenerife has been diverted to Shannon.

The Aer Lingus flight from London Heathrow has been cancelled.

The Ryanair flight to Liverpool has been cancelled as has the Aer Lingus flight to London Heathrow.

There are delays to flights heading to London Stansted and London Luton this morning.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines this morning in terms of flight delays and cancellations.