The National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management (NDFEM), Met Éireann and other stakeholders met again this morning to discuss the impact of Storm Darragh.

While the brunt of the storm has passed, Met Éireann advises that Storm Darragh will continue to bring very windy or stormy conditions this morning with winds gradually moderating during the afternoon. A Status Yellow Wind warning will remain in effect for all of Ireland until 3.00pm today.

Impacts from last night’s winds include disruption to transport services including ferries, bus and rail. There may also be some delays at airports. Those planning to travel today are advised to check the relevant transport websites in advance.

There has also been significant disruption to electricity supply throughout the country, with a greater impact than Storm Ophelia with 395,000 customers without supply as of 7.00am this morning, with the estimated restoration being a multiple day event. Teams with the assistance of Defence Forces are out repairing the damage to the network and the public can monitor www.PowerCheck.ie regarding power restoration times.

Uisce Éireann have asked customers to conserve water in the areas which have been impacted by power outages.

ESB Networks is highlighting the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public and the emergency services to stay away from these fallen cables and to report such cases to it immediately. ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1800 372 999.

Other potential impacts in the wake of the storm includes fallen trees, loose debris and difficult travelling conditions. Local Authorities are assessing conditions locally and responding where and when necessary.