Almost 400,000 homes and businesses are without power across the country this morning.

Here in Mayo over 12 thousand were without power, with the worst affected regions include Achill, Belmullet, Crossmolina and Ballina.

A lot of power in Crossmolina restored

Most of ballina restored

2,000 without power in Westport, 2,000 around Ballyhaunis and also over 1800 in Kiltimagh with a lot without power near Ballycastle

ESB say the expected restoration time is 5pm this evening.

Power may be restored sooner than that and crews will begin restoration when it is safe to do so.

You can keep up to date with the latest power outages on the ESB powercheck app.