Following Storm Darragh, there is a lot of debris and fallen trees on the roads this morning.

The status Orange weather warning has expired and Mayo remains under a status yellow wind warning until 3pm this afternoon.

We will continue to bring you the latest information we have on the roads on air and across our social media channels.

This is the current update we have from Mayo County Council.

Trees down on the following roads -

Clogher to Ballintubber

Moorhall to Ballintubber

Clogher to Ballyglass

Roads Update - Westport Area

Local roads blocked due to fallen trees -

Buckwaria Rd

Cordarragh Road

Dooncastle Road

Ayle Rd

Drummin Rd

There are overhanging trees on R309 Castlebar Road, near the Lodge Road

Crews have been mobilized to attend.

Fallen trees on the N25 and N26 have now been cleared

The Neale to Cong Road is closed with a tree down

Reports of trees down on following roads -

Kiltimagh to Swinford outside Corrib Oil, Swinford;

the N84; Kiltimagh to Claremorris Road;

Along the N5 at Crossboyne, Castlemagaret & the N60 near Brickens.

The N84 and R332 Hollymount Road have reopened