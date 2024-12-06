Two men (one aged in his 50s, the other in his 20s) arrested as part of an investigation targeting an organised criminal group suspected of committing burglaries of residential and commercial properties in the North-Western Region and elsewhere nationwide are due to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court this evening.

The third man is still detained at a Garda Station in the North Western Region pursuant to Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Gardaí have arrested three men following a search operation that took place in Dublin and Kildare on Friday, 29th November 2024. 4 vehicles were seized, including a high performance Blue BMW, and a substantial amount of suspected stolen property has been recovered.