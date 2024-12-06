Met Éireann has forecast that Storm Darragh will bring extremely strong and gusty winds from 9pm tonight.

As at 3pm, seven counties will be placed under a Met Éireann Status Red wind warning until Saturday morning during which damage to electricity infrastructure is anticipated.

Status Orange or Yellow wind warnings will also see potentially damaging gusts across all of the country until tomorrow afternoon so power outages can be expected.

Throughout the day, ESB Networks crews and partner contractors around the country have been making the necessary preparations in advance of the high winds, with teams mobilised.

We continually monitor the forecasts and real time events on the electricity network and will deploy our crews to restore supply when it is safe to do so.

ESB Networks crews will mobilise from early morning to assess the full damage of Storm Darragh, making the network safe and restoring electricity supply – and switching customers back remotely where possible.

We will update power estimated restoration times as soon as we have assessed the network, and these will be available to view on www.PowerCheck.ie.

On a precautionary basis, ESB Networks would like to ask our customers to consider preparations in the event of losing their electricty supply if their area is affected by Storm Darragh.

This could include torches, spare batteries, having phones charged etc.

An Important Public Safety Message:

If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous.

Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.