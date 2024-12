134 people have been arrested for drink or drug driving over the past week.



Gardai say the arrests were made following testing at 1,300 checkpoints around the country.



It's part of an enforcement operation being carried out by An Garda Si­ochana throughout the Christmas and New Year period.



Over 2,300 drivers were also detected speeding, with one driver clocking 180 kilometres per hour on the M6 in Galway.