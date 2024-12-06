Met Éireann has issued four Status Red Wind Warnings for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo and Wicklow from approximately 9pm this evening, 6 December until 6am tomorrow morning, 7 December, due to the arrival of Storm Darragh.

This weather event will affect the following services that operate to/from and within these counties.

Expressway Services

Route 22

17.15 from Ballina to Dublin - cancelled

23.00 from Dublin to Ballina - cancelled

01.00 from Ballina to Dublin - cancelled

07.00 from Dublin to Ballina - cancelled

12.30 from Ballina to Dublin will terminate in Longford

18.00 from Dublin Airport to Ballina - cancelled

Route 23

18.15 from Sligo to Dublin - cancelled

01.00 from Sligo to Dublin - cancelled

20.00 from Dublin to Sligo - cancelled

23.00 from Dublin to Sligo - cancelled

Route 52

16.00 from Galway to Ballina terminates in Castlebar

18.30 from Galway will operate

21.00 from Galway to Ballina - cancelled

17.00 from Ballina to Galway - cancelled

Route 64

16.00 from Sligo to Galway will operate

City/Town Services

Galway/Mayo/Donegal Commuter Services

Route 65

15.00 from Galway to Cavan to operate to Longford Only

Route 419

22.00 from Galway to Oughterard - cancelled

20.50 from Oughterard to Galway - cancelled

22.50 from Oughterard to Galway - cancelled

Route 440

17.45 from Athlone to Westport will terminate at Claremorris

Route 446

20.15 from Blacksod to Ballina - cancelled

22.05 from Ballina to Blacksod - cancelled

Route 456

21.15 from Galway to Castlebar - cancelled

18.25 from Westport to Galway - cancelled

Route 458