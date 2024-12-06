Met Éireann has issued four Status Red Wind Warnings for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo and Wicklow from approximately 9pm this evening, 6 December until 6am tomorrow morning, 7 December, due to the arrival of Storm Darragh.
This weather event will affect the following services that operate to/from and within these counties.
Expressway Services
Route 22
- 17.15 from Ballina to Dublin - cancelled
- 23.00 from Dublin to Ballina - cancelled
- 01.00 from Ballina to Dublin - cancelled
- 07.00 from Dublin to Ballina - cancelled
- 12.30 from Ballina to Dublin will terminate in Longford
- 18.00 from Dublin Airport to Ballina - cancelled
Route 23
- 18.15 from Sligo to Dublin - cancelled
- 01.00 from Sligo to Dublin - cancelled
- 20.00 from Dublin to Sligo - cancelled
- 23.00 from Dublin to Sligo - cancelled
Route 52
- 16.00 from Galway to Ballina terminates in Castlebar
- 18.30 from Galway will operate
- 21.00 from Galway to Ballina - cancelled
- 17.00 from Ballina to Galway - cancelled
Route 64
- 16.00 from Sligo to Galway will operate
City/Town Services
Galway/Mayo/Donegal Commuter Services
Route 65
- 15.00 from Galway to Cavan to operate to Longford Only
Route 419
- 22.00 from Galway to Oughterard - cancelled
- 20.50 from Oughterard to Galway - cancelled
- 22.50 from Oughterard to Galway - cancelled
Route 440
- 17.45 from Athlone to Westport will terminate at Claremorris
Route 446
- 20.15 from Blacksod to Ballina - cancelled
- 22.05 from Ballina to Blacksod - cancelled
Route 456
- 21.15 from Galway to Castlebar - cancelled
- 18.25 from Westport to Galway - cancelled
Route 458
- 20.00 from Ballina to Enniskillen will terminate in Sligo
- 21.03 from Sligo to Ballina - cancelled
- 21.30 from Enniskillen to Sligo - cancelled
- 22.30 from Ballina to Sligo - cancelled
- 23.00 from Enniskillen to Sligo - cancelled