Met Éireann has issued four Status Red Wind Warnings for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo and Wicklow from approximately 9pm this evening, 6 December until 6am tomorrow morning, 7 December, due to the arrival of Storm Darragh.

This weather event will affect the following services that operate to/from and within these counties.

Expressway Services

Route 22

  • 17.15 from Ballina to Dublin - cancelled
  • 23.00 from Dublin to Ballina - cancelled
  • 01.00 from Ballina to Dublin - cancelled
  • 07.00 from Dublin to Ballina - cancelled
  • 12.30 from Ballina to Dublin will terminate in Longford
  • 18.00 from Dublin Airport to Ballina - cancelled

Route 23

  • 18.15 from Sligo to Dublin - cancelled
  • 01.00 from Sligo to Dublin - cancelled
  • 20.00 from Dublin to Sligo - cancelled
  • 23.00 from Dublin to Sligo - cancelled

Route 52

  • 16.00 from Galway to Ballina terminates in Castlebar
  • 18.30 from Galway will operate
  • 21.00 from Galway to Ballina - cancelled
  • 17.00 from Ballina to Galway - cancelled

Route 64

  • 16.00 from Sligo to Galway will operate

 

City/Town Services

 

Galway/Mayo/Donegal Commuter Services

Route 65

  • 15.00 from Galway to Cavan to operate to Longford Only

Route 419

  • 22.00 from Galway to Oughterard - cancelled
  • 20.50 from Oughterard to Galway - cancelled
  • 22.50 from Oughterard to Galway - cancelled

Route 440

  • 17.45 from Athlone to Westport will terminate at Claremorris

Route 446

  • 20.15 from Blacksod to Ballina - cancelled
  • 22.05 from Ballina to Blacksod - cancelled

Route 456

  • 21.15 from Galway to Castlebar - cancelled
  • 18.25 from Westport to Galway - cancelled

Route 458

  • 20.00 from Ballina to Enniskillen will terminate in Sligo
  • 21.03 from Sligo to Ballina - cancelled
  • 21.30 from Enniskillen to Sligo - cancelled
  • 22.30 from Ballina to Sligo - cancelled
  • 23.00 from Enniskillen to Sligo - cancelled

 

