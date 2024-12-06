Storm Darragh is expected to bring extremely strong winds and heavy rainfall this weekend.

Met Éireann has issued Status Red and Status Orange and Status Yellow weather warnings across the country commencing this afternoon.

Driving conditions will be hazardous throughout the weekend.

Strong winds can make driving conditions hazardous, especially for the more vulnerable road users, including cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high-sided vehicles.

There is a risk of flooding in coastal areas, and heavy rainfall may lead to road surface flooding in urban areas.

Never drive through flooded roads, the depth of the water can be deceiving.

Members of the public are advised not to travel in areas where a Status Red weather warning is in place.

Roads users who intend on travelling long distances today and over the weekend are advised to check the weather at your destination, which may be significantly different.

An Garda Síochána will provide information and updates on Storm Darragh on our official social media channels.