Met Eireann's upgraded its wind weather warning to Red for a number of counties in the west and northwest.

It comes into effect in Mayo, Clare and Galway from 10pm and at 11pm for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

The warning will be effective for a number of hours as Storm Darragh bears down on the country.

The entire country is subject to an Orange wind warning from 10pm, while Munster and Connacht will be subject to the warning from 8pm.

A status yellow wind warning comes into effect for the entire country at 3pm this afternoon.

The public are being advised that with a Status red warning brings the possibility of fallen trees and power outages.

Met Eireann's Brandon Creagh has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...