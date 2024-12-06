A Sligo Councillor has called for a review to ensure the flood damage caused recently by Storm Bert is dealt with and work initiated to prevent any such damage from happening again.

At this week's meeting of Sligo County Council, South Sligo Cllr Dara Mulvey has sought an update on the recent Storm Bert and the flooding that affected many homes and roads.

Residents living along the main road into Ballymote were very badly affected with high levels of flood water, with some residents saying this time was the worst they had seen it in thirty years, with the flood practically blocking the main R293 road into Ballymote from Sligo and the Ballymote to Gurteen road also.

The entrance to the railway station was also blocked to pedestrians as a result of this river overflow.

The river that flows one side of the football pitch then turns and goes right alongside the main on front of the businesses and homes, through the town park, and out onto the Gurteen road.

Cllr. Mulvey says this is not the first time this has happened, and Sligo County Council is aware of the problem.

Residents and business owners are saying this must be sorted once and for all, and whatever drainage works the state agencies, such as the OPW and local authorities have to carry out to resolve the problem, must be carried out stated Cllr Mulvey.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.