A number of Mayo towns have announced free parking for shoppers in the run up to the Christmas Season.

In Castlebar, free parking in the designated car parks from today, December 6th up until 27th December, and will be free from 2pm each day.

Those car parks are -

Market Square Car Park

Castle St. Car Park

Spencer St. Car Park

Pavilion Road Car Park

In Ballina, free parking will be in place in designated car parks from Monday December 9th until Tuesday, December 31st and will be in place until 2pm each day.

Those car parks are -

Humbert Street Car Park

Batchelors Walk Car Park

Emmett Street Car Park

Market Square Car Park

Pearse Street Car Park

Teeling Street Car Park

On street parking will operate as normal during this time.

Meanwhile in Westport, free parking will be available in public car parks each day from December 6th until January 1st 2025.

On street parking will operate as normal during this time and normal parking charges will resume on January 2nd 2025.