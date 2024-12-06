The HSE is urging every eligible person to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and flu ahead of the festive season. Flu, COVID-19 and RSV continue to circulate in the community and it is expected to surge in the coming weeks.

Flu and COVID-19 can cause serious illness for many people. That’s why older people, those aged 2-17, healthcare workers and people who are pregnant or have a long term health condition are recommended to get their vaccine.

Dr Anthony Breslin, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, said, “We would ask everyone to play their part to reduce circulation of these viruses. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and others from flu and COVID-19. To date in the West and North West less than 50% of those aged over 60 years of age have been vaccinated.”

“We are urging every eligible person to get vaccinated against flu and COVID as soon as possible, both the public and health care staff. The vaccines can stop infection, severe illness and prevent transmission to vulnerable people.

Vaccines are safe, effective and free for eligible groups. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time and will be available in many HSE clinics across the region and from participating GPs and Pharmacies. Please see more at pharmacyfinder.”

COVID-19 and influenza cases are expected to circulate at high levels over the Christmas period and as it takes around two weeks for the vaccines to take effect, now is the time to act. To check which vaccines are recommended for you, visit hse.ie, or talk to a participating GP or Pharmacist today.