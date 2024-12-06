First Choice Credit Union are looking forward to sustained growth into 2025.

That's following their 58th AGM, which took place earlier this week.

Publishing its year end results, First Choice Credit Union reported an impressive surplus exceeding €2.42m, having provided a record €26.1m in loans to the local community over the past year.

Membership now exceeds 40,000 and they are now looking forward to developing services further in 2025 and meeting the needs of the growing membership in the years ahead.

For a record-breaking 10th consecutive year, First Choice Credit Union, together with credit unions across the country, topped the league table for best customer experience in Ireland in the 2024 Customer Experience Insight (CXi) Report.

On the election front, Francis Moore and Marie Quinn were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Denis Gallagher was re-elected to the Board Oversight Committee. Grant Thornton were elected as Auditors for the year ahead.

Anne King, CEO of First Choice Credit Union says 2024 was a positive year for the credit union as more and more people turn to them to meet their financial needs.

Chairman of the Board, Joe Butler says they would like to take this opportunity to thank all of members for their loyalty during the year.