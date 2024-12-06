A Midlands Northwest MEP has expressed serious concern that the Euorpean Commission will take measures to prevent member states from vetoing the controversial Mercosur trade deal.

The deal between EU and South American nations is vehemently opposed by Irish farmers, as it will allow almost 100,000 tonnes of beef to enter the EU tariff-free from Mercosur countries Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia.

Independent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly is calling on the Taoiseach Simon Harris to declare with France, Poland and Austria that they will oppose and not allow the Mercosur agreement to be ratified.

MEP Mullooly says the Taoiseach should lead an EU wide tour of Heads of State to gather support to block the agreement.

He has been giving more details to Midwest News.