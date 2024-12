A status orange wind warning will come into effect for Munster and Connacht from 8 o'clock this evening.



From 10pm, it will apply to the rest of the country - with both warnings effective until 10 tomorrow morning.



Meanwhile, a status yellow alert for rain will come into place for 13 counties across the northern half of the country from 10 o'clock this morning - with a nationwide yellow wind warning kicking in at 3 this afternoon.