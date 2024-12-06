10 counties will come under a status orange wind warning later, as Storm Darragh approaches.



Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal will be affected from 10 o'clock tonight until 9 tomorrow morning.



A similar alert will come into place for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow from midnight - while a status yellow rain warning will kick in for 13 counties across the northern half of the country from 10 o'clock this morning.

The rest of the country falls under a 24-hour status yellow wind warning from 3 o'clock this afternoon.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather has the latest.