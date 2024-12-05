Payments of over €357m are on the way to farmers' bank accounts in time for Christmas.

The Department of Agriculture has issued a number of scheme payments since the beginning of the week, with money expected to reach farmers in the coming days.

Yesterday, outgoing Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed that balancing payments for the 2024 Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme had commenced.

Anne O’Donoghue who is the Deputy News Editor with the Irish Farmers Journal has been giving more details to Midwest News about the various payments farmers will be receiving over the coming days.