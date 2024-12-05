A Roscommon Councillor has called on the government to reintroduce electronic tagging to prevent rural crime.

Independent councillor Anthony Waldron raised the issue at a recent council meeting, where he said there was “much support” from the committee.

Cllr. Waldron said that crime rates in Roscommon have “increased significantly” in the last year, with one premises facing break-ins on seven different occasions during the year.

The county has been subject to a number of incidents in recent months with homes, businesses and community buildings targeted in burglaries.

These incidents have prompted anti-crime rallies in a number of locations.

Cllr. Waldron says the electronic monitoring system, commonly known as tagging, worked very well in other western and European countries, and is calling on the incoming Government to extend the electronic monitoring to other offences.

Cllr Waldron proposed that a letter is sent to the newly appointed Minister of Justice and called for a meeting with the Minister with a group of councillors.

