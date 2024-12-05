A number of local TD's are among those included in new Technical group of Independents.

The group, which was also set up in the last Dail, allows these independents to have time to speak on the floor of the Dail and to ask questions to an Taoiseach.

Current rules only allow groups of more than 5 TD's to have time for things such as this.

The group includes Michael Lowry, Seán Canney, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, Noel Grealish, Marian Harkin, Barry Heneghan, Gillian Toole and Verona Murphy.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says he would not rule himself out of talks with Government to form a coalition but says that Independents may not be invited for talks if an agreement is made with another party such as Labour or the Social Democrats.

Deputy Canney has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....