A man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Co. Mayo two years ago has been arrested by police in Northern Ireland.



The 31-year-old was arrested on an extradition warrant, after being produced from a prison in the North.



He is wanted to stand trial for offences of assault causing harm and possession of a knife, relating to a stabbing incident in Ballina in March 2022.



The man is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court today.