A Sligo based pharmacy owned by Mayo twins has taken gold at the Pharmacy Excellence Awards.

The team at Higgins Pharmacy — which is owned by Mayo twins Deirdre and Ann Butler gold in the Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging category at the Pharmacy Excellence Awards.

Both sisters are from Ballina where Deirdre still lives with her family. They own the two Higgins Pharmacies in Sligo Town – on Teeling Street and at Market Cross.

The award is recognition for the pharmacy’s community outreach efforts, including its work with charities and volunteers who support international protection applicants in Sligo.

The honour also recognises the team’s support for programmes to help new mothers and the pharmacy’s commitment to development and training.