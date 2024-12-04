University Hospital Galway and Sligo University Hospitals remain among the most overcrowded nationally today.

It comes as almost 600 patients are waiting for beds at Irish Hospitals today.

Across the region today over 90 patients are waiting for a bed in emergency departments.

41 patients are waiting for bed at University Hospital Galway, that's the third most overcrowded nationally today.

That's followed by Sligo University Hospital, where 34 patients are on trolleys this lunchtime.

14 patients are awaiting admission at Mayo University Hospital and 3 at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

Across the country, 585 patients are waiting on trolleys at Irish hospitals with the highest figures today once again at University Hospital Limerick where 114 patients are waiting for admission.