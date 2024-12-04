The brother of missing Mayo woman Sandra Collins has once again asked anyone with any information on her disappearance to come forward.

Today marks the 24th anniversary of the disappearance of Sandra Collins.

The last confirmed sighting of Sandra was on the night of Monday, December 4, 2000 at approximately 11pm at the Country Kitchen premises George’s Street, Killala.

She was 28 years of age at the time of her disappearance.



An Garda Síochána continue to liaise closely with the Collins family in relation to this ongoing investigation and are today renewing their appeal for information and are asking the public if they have any piece of information which they feel might be relevant to this investigation to make contact with them.



Anyone with information can contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Patrick Collins has once again asked any member of the public who may have information on his sisters disappearance to come forward.

He says for some people their circumstances have changed and they may now be in a position to share information that they may not have been able to previously.

Patrick has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....