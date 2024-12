A player from Castlebar in Co. Mayo is celebrating after winning a staggering €500,000 in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at Daybreak, Main Street, Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

The winning numbers in last night’s (3rd December) EuroMillions Plus draw were: 15, 20, 21, 32 and 38.

EuroMillions Plus players in Mayo are being urged to check their tickets today.